A 19 year-old kidnap suspect, Ismail Wakili, arrested by the police for kidnapping one Prince Omoghae Igbegbon, along Akunnu Akoko/Auga Akoko axis of Ondo State has said that it was his first time getting involved in kidnapping.

Wakili said this while responding to questions from newsmen when he was paraded alongside 15 other suspects by the police on Wednesday in Akure.

He listed other fleeing five members of the gang as Abdullahi Sanni, 33 from Kogi state, Mohammed Abdullahi, 36 from Sokoto state; Umoru Usman, 25 from Kebbi and Sheu Usman, 25, from Niger state.

“This is my first time of involving in kidnapping, I have never been involved before, it’s Abdullahi that introduced me to the business.

“Since I joined the gang, this is the only person that we have kidnapped, I swear I am not a killer even if I will die I will say the truth.

“When we kidnapped the man we only saw N70,000 cash in his car in denominations of N500 and N1,000 notes and our leader, Abdullahi removed N20,000 to buy food stuff for us and the man pending when the ransom will be paid.

“And the remaining N50,000 is with me until I was arrested by the community in Ibilo in Edo State where the money was taken by the community.

“Actually, when we kidnapped the man, we demanded a ransom of N30million from him and after our first demand, our leader, Abdullahi, later reduced it to N5million but the man said he doesn’t have such money that he can only provides N300,000

“And Abdullahi said that we will not collect N300,000 from him but said that after two days if he didn’t add any money i should collect and leave the man,” he said.

Earlier, Mr Undie Adie, Ondo State Commissioner of Police who paraded the suspects, said that Wakili and his gang also robbed the victim of the sum of N185,000.

“On April 2, at about 7:15 am, one Prince Omoghae Igbegbon of Senior Staff Quarters, Nifor, Benin City, Edo State was attacked by unknown gunmen numbering six along Akunnu Akoko/ Auga Akoko Road Ondo State.

“The hoodlums robbed him of cash sum of N185,000 and also abducted him into the bush. The abductors demanded N30m as ransom for his release,” he said.

He explained further that on April 3, a team of policemen with members of a vigilante group trailed the kidnappers who fled to unknown destination leaving behind one pump action, one double barrel and two single barreled guns.

According to Adie, the victim escaped to a community in Ibilo, Edo State, where he explained his ordeal in the hands of the kidnappers. The police placed the community on red alert to watch out for any strange face.

“Thereafter, one Ismaila Wakili, 19 years from Niger state whom the victim later recognised as one of the kidnappers was arrested and handed over to the police.

“Upon interrogation, the suspect confessed to the commission of the crime and mentioned other members of his gang.

“They were consequently arrested and Ismaila Wakili identified them to be members of the kidnap gang terrorising Akoko axis of Ondo State. Efforts is till on to arrest other fleeing members of the gang.”