Tragedy occurred in the commercial city of Kano on Saturday night, when a teenage mother, simply identified, as Umi, of Nassarawa Local Government Area of the state, allegedly stabbed her elder brother to death

The Badawa Police Division, shortly after the incident, arrested Umi for allegedly stabbing her 30-year-old brother, Sani Suleiman, to death, following a two-day dispute between them.

Confirming the incident on Saturday night, the Kano State Police Command spokesman, DSP Abdullahi Haruna Kiyawa, said the Command, through its Badawa Divisional office, received a report at about 5:pm on Saturday that Umi had stabbed her elder brother on the neck.

According to Kiyawa, it was learnt that Umi, who had engaged in a heated argument with her brother for two days, subsequently stabbed him on the neck, resulting to his death shortly after he was rushed to the hospital for treatment.

In his reaction, the Ward Head of Unguwan Gaya Badawa, Haliru Mohammed, expressed shock, adding that parents of the accused and the victim lost consciousness when the sad news was broken to them and are currently receiving treatment at a nearby hospital.

The late Sani has been buried according to Islamic rites.