



Operatives of the Lagos State Police Command in the Alakuko area of the state on Friday arrested four suspected cultists.

The suspects, it was gathered, came from Ogun State for reprisal attacks on rival cult members at Junior Secondary Schools, Akinyele, Alakuko.

The suspects are 18-year-old Tosin Balogun, m; 15-year-old Sunday Dare, m; 14-year-old Jubril Olayinka, m; and 15-year-old Sani Babatunde.

Spokesperson for the police in Lagos, Muyiwa Adejobi, in a statement, said Balogun and Olayinka are students of Odewale Community High School Ijoko Ogun State. He added that Babatunde is a student of Tunik International School, Dalemo Alakuko; while Dare is a tailoring apprentice at Alakuko.





“The Police operatives had got winds of the planned reprisal attacks on their rivals in the school and raced to the scene immediately the suspects arrived to cause pandemonium and attack their targets.

“Items like cutlasses, weeds suspected to be Indian hemp and assorted charms were recovered from them,” he said.

Adejobi said the Commissioner of Police in the state, CP Hakeem Odumosu, has ordered that the suspected cultists be moved to the Command’s Special Squad, Ikeja, for proper investigation and possible arrest of other members of their gang.

“The police boss reiterated his commitment to eradicating cult related crises and other forms of criminality in Lagos State; and making the state very hot for the survival and operations of any cult or armed robbery group in the state,” the PPRO stated.