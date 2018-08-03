Two teenagers, suspected to be members of a secret cult, have been arrested with guns and live ammunition in Enugu.

The two boys, Samuel Onyia and Chigozie Agunwichie, were arrested in the Oji River area of Enugu State on July 30.

The spokesman for the Enugu State Police Command, Mr. Ebere Amaraizu, who confirmed the development on Friday, said the boys were also involved in armed robbery.

Amaraizu also disclosed that they belonged to a cult group known as JVC confraternity.

Onyia is a secondary school student while Agunwichie dropped out from primary school, according to Amaraizu.

“Items recovered from the suspects include locally made guns with two live ammunition.

“They (suspects) are helping the operatives in ongoing investigations in relation to their nefarious activities.

“Manhunt on other fleeing members of the gang has intensified,” Amaraizu added.

Meanwhile, the Enugu State Police Command has warned of the menace posed by the rise in cases of cultism among secondary school students in the state.