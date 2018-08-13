A Sokoto Chief Magistrates’ Court, on Monday, remanded a technician, Kasimu Umar, in prison custody for alleged rape of a 13-year-old girl.

Umar, 40, who resides at Ubandoma area of Sokoto, is facing one-count charge of rape.

The Chief Magistrate, Abubakar Adamu, remanded the accused in prison custody and ordered that the case file should be sent to the State Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) for advice.

Adamu adjourned the case until Aug. 30 for mention.

Earlier, the Police Prosecutor, Umar Rabiu, had told the court that the accused committed the offence on July 1, at his residence.

Rabiu said the accused lured the girl to his room and had sexual intercourse with her.

He said that the case was reported to the Sokoto State Hisbah Commission by the victim’s mother, Rukayya Usman.

The offence contravened Section 283 of the Penal Code.