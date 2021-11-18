Technician in court for ‘defrauding’ customer

A 35-year-old technician, Godspower Anyawu, who allegedly defrauded his customer of N118,000, on Thursday appeared before a Surulere Chief Magistrates’ Court in Lagos.

Anyawu, whose residential address was not given, is being tried on a two-count charge of obtaining money on false pretence and stealing.

The prosecutor, Insp Courage Ekhueorohan, told the court that Anyawu committed the offences sometime in July at No. 72, Karimu St., Ojuelegba, Surulere, Lagos.

Ekhueorohan alleged that Anyawu obtained the sum of N118, 000 from a customer, Glory Bassey, on the pretext of helping her to repair a Samsung television.

“Despite knowing he was not going to repair the television; he still got the complainant to pay.

“Anyawu was arrested after the complainant realised that she had been swindled,” Ekhueorohan said.

He said that the offences contravened Sections 287 and 314 (1) (a) of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that Section 287 prescribes three years’ jail term for stealing.

Anyawu, however, pleaded not guilty to the offences.

The Chief Magistrate, Sadiq Bello, granted the defendant bail in the sum of N50,000 with one surety in like sum.

Bello said the surety must be gainfully employed and show evidence of tax payment to the Lagos State Government.

The court fixed further hearing in the case until Nov. 25.