As the world prepares for Teachers’ Day, the Minister of State for Education, Mr Chukwuemeka Nwajuiba, has expressed optimism that a greater proportion of Nigerians would be able to access quality education, so the nation can achieve vision 20:2030.

Nwajuiba spoke in Abuja on Wednesday at a news conference to herald the 2019 World Teachers’ Day Celebration holding on October 5.

He said that no nation could rise above the level of her teachers, adding that government was conscious of the quality of teachers and learners.

According to him, it was in view of the prevalence of unqualified and incompetent teachers in the education system that the ministry re-positioned the Teachers Registration Council of Nigeria, to professionalise teachers and the teaching profession.

“The ministry is systematically and fully committed to constantly upgrade the teaching standards and contents to boost teacher quality in Nigeria.

“We are leaving no stone unturned in our quest to ensure that teachers are professionally qualified, empowered and adequately remunerated, motivated and supported for efficiency and effectiveness.

“The National Teachers Institute has been in the forefront of capacity building of primary school teachers to improve their pedagogical skills.

“The institute has been engaged in upgrading under-qualified and unqualified teachers by providing courses of instruction bearing in mind that the exit date for unqualified teachers in our educational system remains December 31.”

Nwajuiba also disclosed that the ministry had put in place various mechanisms toward strengthening the implementation of teachers’ education, adding that quality was being reviewed while monitoring instruments had been upgraded to meet global standards.

He said that the bill seeking the review of retirement age of teachers from 60 years to 65 years was before the National Assembly, stressing that all issues around it were “almost sorted out”.

The theme for this year’s celebration is “Young Teachers, the Future of the Profession”.