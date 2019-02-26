



An Ikeja Chief Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday remanded a 29-year-old female teacher, Adejuyigbe Moni, who allegedly sexually assaulted her four-year-old pupil by inserting her fingers in her vagina.

The judge, Olufunke Sule-Amzat, ordered the defendant should be kept in Kirikiri Prisons in Lagos pending the receipt of legal advice from the Lagos State Director of Public Prosecutions.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the defendant, a resident of Ayoronwi Street in Igando a suburb of Lagos, is standing trial for sexual assault.

She, however, pleaded not guilty.

The prosecutor, Benson Emuerhi, had told the court that the defendant committed the offence on January 13, at the premises of Covenant Tekno Kids Discovery Centre located on 14, Akeem-Oke Street, Igando, Lagos.

He said that the case, which was transferred from Igando Division, was reported at the Gender Section of Lagos State Police Command, Ikeja, by the victim ’s father on her behalf.

According to Mr Emuerhi, the child complained to her parents about the pains she was feeling in her “bum- bum.’’

“She said that the class teacher (defendant) had inserted her fingers inside her vagina causing her pain.

”The parents reported the incident to the survivor’s school authority, and the defendant was confronted.

“But she denied, hence the resort to the police station,” he said.

He said child sexual assault contravenes Section 261 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015, which could attract seven years imprisonment.

The case was adjourned till April 11 for mention.