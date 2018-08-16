The Police on Thursday arraigned a 41-year-old teacher, Funmilayo Salami, in an Ikeja Chief Magistrates’ Court for allegedly pouring hot water on her neighbour.

The defendant, who lives at No. 6, Jinudu St., Agege, Lagos, is being tried for alleged assault.

The prosecutor, Inspector Abiola Adewale, told the court that the defendant poured hot water on one Maria Gilbert following an argument.

Adewale alleged that the defendant committed the offence on July 27 about 6.30 p. m. at No. 6, Jinudu St., Agege, Lagos.

He told the court that the accused and the complainant had a little misunderstanding, alleging that the defendant suddenly grabbed a kettle filled with hot water and poured it on the neighbour.

“The complainant is still receiving treatment at a hospital,” the prosecutor said.

According to him, the offence contravenes Section 173 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State 2015 (Revised) which stipulates a three- year jail term for offenders if convicted.

The accused, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The Chief Magistrate, Mr W.A. Salami, granted the defendant bail in the sum of N100,000 with one surety in like sum.

Salami said the surety should be gainfully employed and must show evidence of two years tax payment to the Lagos State Government while the address should be verified.

He adjourned the case till August 24 for hearing.