A 40-year-old teacher, Funmilola Orimola, on Thursday, appeared before an Ikeja Magistrates’ Court in Lagos for alleged threat to life.

Orimola, a resident of Iyana-Ipaja, Lagos, is facing a two-count of breach of peace and threat to life.

The teacher was accused of threatening the lives of her ex-employer and members of her family.

The accused committed the offences between April 15 and August 22 at Ipaja, Lagos, the prosecutor, Sergeant. Kenrich Nomayo, told the court.

He alleged that the accused threatened the lives of Mrs Funmilola Adewale and that of her family.

Nomayo said that the complainant terminated the appointment of the accused for being an habitual absentee from school.

“The complainant, a proprietress, employed the accused to teach in her school but later sacked her due to her frequent absence from duty,’’ he said.

The prosecutor said that since the day the sack letter was issued to the accused, she had been calling and sending series of threat messages to her.

“The accused sent text messages and also called the complainant, threatening to kill her and her family.

“When the complainant and her family could no longer bear the constant death threats, the case was reported to the police and the accused was arrested,’’ Nomayo said.

The offences contravened Sections 56 and 168 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that Section 56 prescribes one year jail term for threat to life.

Following her plea of not guilty, the Magistrate, Mrs T.O Ojo, granted her a N50,000 bail.

Ojo also ordered that the sureties must be gainfully employed and should show evidences of two years tax payment to the Lagos State Government.

The case has been adjourned till September 29.