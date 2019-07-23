<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Sare Olaleye, a 33-year-old secondary school teacher in Lagos, was yesterday arraigned at an Ogba Chief Magistrates’ Court, Lagos for allegedly caning a 16-year-old Senior Secondary School pupil and badly injuring his right eye.

Olaleye, a resident of 22, Kokumo Street, County bus stop, Ogba, Lagos pleaded not guilty to a charge of assault.

Prosecuting Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP), Benson Emuerhi, alleged that the teacher committed the offence on March 29 between 11am and 1pm at Camp David Academy, 7, Bodunrin Caulcrick Close, Ogba, Lagos.

“The teacher was on duty supervising examinations at the school and had requested that SS1 and SS2 pupils should leave the hall before the beginning of their examination.

“The defendant alleged that the complainant, Daniel Agboola, an SS1 student, had hit him while leaving the hall and Olaleye canned the student as punishment.

“While the teacher was caning Agboola, the cane hit him in his right eye, leading to a serious injury which required surgery,” Emuerhi said.

According to the prosecution, the offence contravened Section 173 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State 2015.

Following the teacher’s arraignment, the Chief Magistrate, Mrs. Olufunke Sule-Amzat, granted the teacher N50, 000 bail with one surety in the like sum.

She adjourned the case till October 21.