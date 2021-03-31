



A teacher, Halima Sani, was on Wednesday arraigned before a Shari’a Court sitting at Magajin Gari, Kaduna over employment fraud and collecting bribe.

The defendant was said to have engaged in an employment racket and collected N15,000 bribe from a complainant, Maryam Kabir.

The complainant, who was one of the sacked 22,000 teachers in 2018, said she reapplied for the teaching job and gave the defendant N15,000 to help her process her employment.

“Sani told me there is someone who will assist in securing employment but that I have to pay, which I did.





“But in the end, I did not get the job and she has also refused to refund my money,’’ the complainant told the court.

In her defence, the defendant told the court that she only serves as an intermediary between the complainant and one Ismail Muhammad, who had promised to help her secure employment.

Mr Dadai Yatai, a lawyer from the Kaduna State Ministry of Justice, told the Sharia court that a magistrate was currently hearing the case.

He said that the main culprit, Muhammad, was under prosecution at the magistrate’s court as he had defrauded many people.

The Judge, Nuhu Falalu, adjourned the matter sine-die since a similar case was in court.