The police on Friday arraigned a 35-year-old taxi driver, Ebere Uche, in a Karmo Grade I Area Court, Abuja, for allegedly insulting a police officer and resisting arrest.

Uche who lives in Dape village Karmo Abuja, is charged with resisting arrest and intentional insult.

The defendant pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The Prosecution Counsel, Mrs Ijeoma Ukagha, committed the offence on June 1, at Chimex fish market Kado, Abuja.

Ukagha told the court that the defendant, while driving his cab with registration number BDG 98 XG, drove against traffic and when Sgt. Surajo Mohammed, attached to Life Camp police station, attempted to arrest him, he evaded being arrested.

She alleged that the traffic officer managed to seize the defendant’s taxi number plate.

Ukagha said that when ASP David Icha, sought to know why Uche was driving his taxi without number plate, the defendant insulted the officer and resisted arrest.

She also told the court that Uche was warned and was asked to apologise to the police officer he insulted before he is released but he refused.

The prosecutor said that the offence contravened the provisions of sections 172 and 399 of Penal Code.

The judge, Alhaji Inuwa Maiwada, admitted him the defendant to bail in the sum N150,000 with a surety in like sum.

Maiwada adjourned the case until July 30 for hearing.

Newsmen report that Uche could not meet his bail condition and was taken to prison.