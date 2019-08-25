<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Suspected kidnap kingpin, Alhaji Hamisu Balla, a.k.a Wadume, who has been in the middle of the raging storm between the Nigerian Army and the Nigeria Police over the murder of three police operatives and two civilians by soldiers in Ibi town, has revealed that the bodies of slain policemen were taken to the house of the army officer, who ordered the killing.

Wadume, who said this in an interview with newsmen, said the murdered policemen identified themselves before being killed by soldiers.

His words: “While I was being taken out of Ibi Town, the policemen passed the first checkpoint which was being manned by some soldiers after they had identified themselves.

“They also passed the second checkpoint which was manned by some Mobile Policemen. But when they got to the third one where we were attacked, four of the policemen alighted from their bus and they identified themselves to the policemen and exchanged banters.

“I was shocked when the soldiers came after us and rained bullets on our bus, killing those policemen. I was almost killed in the encounter. I was then taken to the army captain’s house. When I saw the corpses of the policemen and their agents in front of the Captain’s house I became very disturbed and I pretended as if I wanted to urinate and I escaped from the scene.”

Meanwhile, All Progressives Congress (APC) has disowned him, saying he got no N13million from the party.

Wadume had claimed in media reports that he got N13million from the APC for campaign fund during the general elections but spent only N7million.

But the ruling party, in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Lanre Issa-Onilu, yesterday, challenged him to name his sponsor because it would never allocate money to kidnappers and murderers.

The party said, “It is expected that the alleged kidnapper, having come face to face with justice, would throw whatever he could lay his hands on into the fray.

“In any case, our party did not have budget for thugs. Unlike the period when the ruling party dipped hands into the public treasury to fund political campaigns and elections, APC had to rely on its own resources.

“Even if we had all the money, we would never allocate money for kidnappers and murderers. That era ended with PDP. Perhaps, he can name whoever gave him money. Definitely, it was not APC.”