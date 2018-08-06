A former Special Adviser on Revenue Matters to Taraba State Government, Joshua Augustine, has been convicted of alleged fraud.

Augustine was first arraigned in court in 2016 at the Taraba state high court on a two-count charge bordering on criminal breach of trust, misappropriation and conversion of public funds.

The former special adviser was accused diverting the total sum of N5,452,580 out of 400million provided by the Federal government to assist victims of the 2012 flood disaster in the state.

He was also accused to have between October 20, 2012, and December 29, 2012 as Secretary of the Procurement Sub-Committee ‘A’ Northern and Central Zones, “dishonestly misappropriated the sum of N4,702,580 out of the total sum of N214,795,870”.

Augustine was consequently found guilty by Justice Filibus Andetur of the Taraba State High Court guilty after 2 years of the trial.

“In consideration that the convict has made considerable refund, almost all, the court suspends the sentence against the convict with the payment of the outstanding balance of N300,000 which the convict misappropriated as restitution to government and if he doesn’t pay, he goes to prison as the sentence stands,” Andetur said.

The judge, therefore, sentenced him to one year in prison on count one with an option of N100,000 as fine, and six months on count two with an option of N50,000 as fine to run concurrently.