The Police in Taraba on Saturday said it had arrested four persons in connection with the recent killings in Lau Local Government Area of the state.

The Public Relations Officer of the command, ASP David Misal, who disclosed this in a statement in Jalingo, confirmed the killing of 17 persons in the attack and several houses burnt by the bandits.

He described some media reports which put the casualty figure at 42 and 73, respectively, as untrue.

“The attention of the Nigeria Police, Taraba Command, has been drawn to reports emanating from some Television and Newspapers which put the casualty figure in the Lau crisis at 42 and 73 respectively.

“The command wishes to state categorically that these publications are not a true reflection of the situation on ground.

“We can confirm that 17 persons have lost their lives in the unfortunate incident.

“While the gentlemen of the press are encouraged to do their job, there is the need to cross-check their information before going to the press,” he said.

Misal said that one pump action rifle, dane guns, bows and arrows as well as cutlasses were recovered from the suspects as exhibits.

He explained that 15 patrol teams comprising 100 personnel and another 50 police mobile force operatives have been mobilised to the troubled zone to restore peace and normalcy.