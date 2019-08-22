<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The alleged kidnap kingpin, Hamisu Bala Wadume, was living in a house he bought in Kano months ago before he was tracked down on Monday, his neighbours told newsmen yesterday.

This is contrary to reports that he was captured at his uncle’s house in Kano.

Newsmen, who visited the area at Yan Dodo, were told that Wadume was residing in a house he bought months ago.

He was said to have relocated to the house five days before his arrest by security operatives.

One of his neighbours, who craved anonymity, said Wadume relocated to the house with some members of his family. The neighbour said Wadume was captured along with a young man suspected to be his brother.