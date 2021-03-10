



Senior special assistant, media and publicity, to Governor Darius Ishaku of Taraba state, Bala Dan Habu, on Sunday lost his first son, ASP Odiba Shedrack Abu, in a road accident in Port Harcourt.

The 37 years old police officer met his death while returning from his official duty when a trailer lost control and ran into his car.

Abu died at the spot of the accident, the father, Bala Dan Habu, revealed.

A statement released by the family also stated that date was yet to be fix for his burial.





“Shedrach Abu. A graduate of Kogi State University, Anyigba was born 37 years ago, he joined the police as Cadet officer after his NYSC and later promoted Assistant Superintendent of Police. Port Harcourt his first and last station.

“He was returning from duty on Sunday 7/3/21 when a trailer lost control and ran into his car. He died on the spot, He was the only passenger in the car at time of the accident. He was my first son Bala Dan Habu stated.

He said burial arrangements are being jointly made by the family and police authorities.