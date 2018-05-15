Vehicular movement in and out of Enugu, the Enugu state capital, from the Enugu-Port Harcourt Expressway has been blocked since the early hours of Tuesday.

This follows protests by tanker drivers over a policeman shooting and killing a fellow tanker driver at the Nenwe junction of the highway in Aninri Local Government Area of the state.

Confusion reigned as a multitude of commuters were left stranded as at the time of filling this report.

As of right now, there no Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) officers on ground to manage the situation.