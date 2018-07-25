A Tanker driver Muritala Issa, who allegedely stole petroleum product worth N5,575.223million, was Wednesday arraigned before a Lagos Magistrate’s Court sitting in Ajegunle.

Issa 30, who resides at 2 Orijide Street Badia Ijora area of Lagos, is facing a two count charge bordering on conspiracy and stealing preferred against him by the police.

The prosecutor Sergeant Kolade Tedunjaye told the court that the defendant committed the offence between July 5 and 9,2018.

She said that the incident occurred at about 4:50pm, along Apapa Wharf road in Lagos.

Tedunjaye said that the defendant conspired with others who are still at large to steal diesel valued the amount mentioned above, property of Matrix Energy Ltd.

According to the prosecutor the offences committed are Punishable Under sections 411 and 287 of the Criminal laws of Lagos State 2015.

However the defendant pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The Magistrate A.K Tells granted him bail of N200,000, with two sureties in like sum.

The case was adjourned till August 2, for mention.