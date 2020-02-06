A diesel tanker has caught fire at the Abule Osun Bus Station, inward Ojo military barracks, Lagos State.
It was learnt that the fire outbreak happened near China Civil Engineering Construction Corporation construction yard along Badagry expressway.
Though details of the fire outbreak are sketchy, it was learnt that traffic has built up in the area.
Get more stories like this on Twitter
AD: To get thousands of free final year project topics and other project materials sorted by subject to help with your research [click here]