A 30-year-old tailor, Kabiru Ahmed, was on Thursday brought before a Yaba Magistrates’ Court in Lagos for allegedly sleeping on the street in a drunken state.

Ahmed, who has no fixed address, is facing a count charge of breach of peace.

He, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

Police prosecutor, Sgt. Godwin Oriabure, told the court that the defendant committed the offence at 1.14a.m. on Sept. 7, in front of Ilaje jetty and ferry terminus in Ilaje area of Bariga, Lagos.

According to him, the defendant was found on the street in a drunken state by police officers attached to Bariga division, who were on patrol duty in the area.

He said that at first, the officers thought Ahmed was dead but later saw the bottle of alcohol in his hand and smelt it on him.

Oriabure alleged that efforts to wake him up proved abortive, which led the officers to put him in their car and take him to the station.

He said that the offence contravened Section 168 (d) of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

Magistrate Mrs E.N. Ojuromi granted the defendant bail in the sum of N20,000 with one surety in like sum.

Ojuromi said that the surety must be gainfully employed, residing within the court jurisdiction and have verifiable address.

She adjourned the case until Sept. 17, for trial.