A 19-year-old tailor, Soji Ogunya, on Tuesday appeared in an Okitipupa Chief Magistrate’s Court, Ondo State for allegedly stealing a laptop and 10 cellphones worth N173,000.

The accused Ogunya, whose address was not given, was given a three-count charge of felony, burglary and stealing.

The Police Counsel, Insp Ayodeji Omoyeigha, told the court that the defendant committed the offence on Feb. 5 around 11 p.m. at No. 4 Akinya Street in Okitipupa.

He said the defendant broke into the house of one Adekunle Akinya and stole one HP Compaq laptop valued at N35,000, 250GB hard disk drive valued N10,000, one WX 3P valued N28,000 and 10 different phones belonging to different customers valued N100,000 totaling N173.000,

He said that the offence contravened the provisions of sections 412, 516 and 390(9), Criminal Code, Cap.37, Vol.1, Laws of Ondo State 2006.

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

Chief Magistrate Dickson Ogunfuyi admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N200,000 with one surety in like sum who must present evidence of one year tax clearance.

He adjourned the case until April 16 for further hearing.