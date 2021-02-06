



Nigerian Disc Jockey, Catherine Udeh aka ‘DJ Switch,’ has kicked against the decision of the Lagos State Judicial Panel of Enquiry and Restitution for Victims of SARS to hand over the Lekki toll plaza to its owner, the Lekki Concession Company LLC.

Newsmen had reported that the Judicial panel gave the company the nod to take over the plaza on Saturday and with this approval, the Lekki toll gate will commence operations.





Reacting to this development, DJ Switch who gave a live recording of the shooting of protesters at the toll on October 2020, took to her Twitter account to express her opinion of the panel’s decision.

She wrote: “We cannot allow operations to begin at the Lekki Tollgate when justice has not prevailed!

“This is wrong! I have always known 4m the start The panel trolls screamed at my absence for is a sham! @followlasg you have failed the young people of Lagos state! #EndSARS.”