The State Working Committee,(SWC)- People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Ekiti State on Wednesday at thier statutory meeting has denounced the purported suspension of her members in Oye Local Government areas of the State by Sunday Ojo (suspended Oye Local Government Party Chairman) as contained in a letter dated 5/8/2019 as an action warped with illegally, insurbodination against the organs of the party.

This was contained in a letter signed by the State Secretary of the Party, Pst. Tope Anjorin and made available to the press.

Mr. Sunday Ojo was suspended after two petitions on various degrees of alleged offences was submitted to the SWC with proven evidence from Oye Local Government wherein virtually all the wards and local government executives signed, hence, same was forwarded to the Disciplinary Committee.

The Disciplinary Committee set up to look into the allegations against him (Ojo Sunday) recommended amongst other disciplinary measures that he should be suspended for at least six months after fair hearing, whereas the recommendation was upheld by the State Working Committee without more.

Consequently, the Party communicated the Disciplinary Committee report and sanction in a letter dated July 17, 2019 to notify Oye Local Government Secretariat and the said Ojo Sunday of his suspension which was duly acknowledged as received by him on thesame day.

The Local Government Party Vice Chairman was validly appointed as acting chairman in accordance with the letters of party constitution and that the position remains till further notice except otherwise reviewed by the appropriate organ of the party.

Therefore, Mr. Sunday Ojo lacked iota of power and as well has no obligation to call and or preside over any meeting in the name of the party in Oye Local Government, not to talk of suspending anyone.

It should be noted that those who signed the invidious letter tagged suspension are unrecognisable as far as the spirit of Party constitution is concerned being that they are not the appropriate persons or organ to so do.

The State Working Committee consequently declares the purported suspension of Dr Omotoso, or any other person in Oye Local Government as illegal, null, void and ineffutual.

Furthermore, characters behind the purported suspension are therefore seriously warned to desist from fanning embers of discord among the party members or risk disciplinary actions.