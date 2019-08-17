<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The police are currently interrogating two suspected cultists over alleged involvement in the killing of 15 rival cult members.

Oyedele Oyegoke a.k.a Sangbana (30), and Lukman Sholalu (25), are believed to be members of the outlawed Aiye and Eiye confraternities.

They were arrested by Inspector General of Police Intelligence Response Team (IRT).

Members of the two groups are locked in a running supremacy battle in Lagos State.

Fifteen members of the two groups were killed in one of their bloody clashes in Mile 12 last January.

Oyegoke, a kingpin of Aiye group, allegedly led the attack on members of Eiye confraternity.

Nine members of Eiye died in the clash which was a reprisal by Aiye after losing seven of its own members in the first attack by Eiye.

Police sources said five innocent people were killed in the clashes after the cultists mistook them for rival group members.

Oyegoke allegedly killed one of the nine Eiye cult members identified as Super with a pump action rifle while Sholalu, who is referred to as the ‘butcher’ of Aiye fraternity allegedly used an axe to kill three Eiye members identified as Master, Omo Coach and Bariga, during an attack coordinated by Sangbana.

A police source said the suspects would be charged to court for conspiracy, murder, unlawful possession of firearms and belonging to unlawful society at the end of investigation.

Oyegoke, a native of Oyo claimed he abandoned his studies as a Business Administration student at the Kwara State Polytechnic following his involvement in cult related activities and lack of funds.

“I attended Kwara Polytechnic but could not finish due to my cult distracting activities,” he said.

He entered the institution in 2012 but was rusticated the same year.

Tracing his involvement in cult activities, the suspect said: “I joined a cult group while in school. I met a guy called Kale Mogaji in 2009 while in school. He was a member of Aiye confraternity and he was the one that initiated me and remains my mentor.”

Sholalu, a native of Ibadan and father of one said he joined the Aiye cult in 2017.

He used to live in Mile 12 area of Lagos until his arrest, selling marijuana.

He said he joined Aiye cult at Sango Ota, Ogun State in 2017.

He said: “Because of my closeness to Sangbana. I was initiated by one Yemi, a student of Ilaro Polytechnic, Ogun State.”