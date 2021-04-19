



Gunmen suspected to be armed robbers in the early hours of Monday invaded Mbiabong Itam community in Itu Local government Area, Akwa Ibom State, and killed a young shop owner identified as Ecole.

According to sources in the community, Ecole’s grocery shop at Mbiabong was invaded by the gunmen and in the process the young man was shot in the head.

“He was rushed to an undisclosed hospital where he later gave up the ghost,” the source said.

Newsmen report that in the ensuing confusion of that night, the youth of the community, with the help of the vigilante team, arrested two members of the robbery gang, killed them and set them ablaze inside a minibus used by the robbers.

However, one of the gang members, identified as Itoowo from Usuk Ediene Community in Ikono LGA, was arrested alive and kept in the village town hall till the morning hours as he was being interrogated by the villagers.





Luck ran out on him when news of Ecole’s death from the robbers’ gunshots filtered in; irate youth broke into the village town hall and set him ablaze.

A community source who spoke on condition of anonymity said: “The gunmen, about seven in number, drove into the village in a minibus and made their way directly to Ecole’s shop at about 12am on Monday.

“They started packing things into the waiting van. But Ecole rose from sleep and tried to stop them. And in the ensuing struggle, one of them shot him in the forehead. He was rushed to a hospital in Uyo, the state capital, where he died.”

THEWILL reports that the whole community gathered at the town hall to watch as the armed robber was set ablaze.

The Police Public Relations Officer, Odiko Macdon, when contacted, said he was yet to be briefed on the incident but promised to investigate.

He said: “Such an incident has not been brought to my table. But I will make some inquiries about it.”