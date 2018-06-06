Four suspected cultists arrested by the men of Federal Special Anti Robbery Squad, Zonal Intervention Squad, Obada, Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital have allegedly fingered the majority leader of Ogun State House of Assembly, Yinka Mafe, as their sponsor.

The four suspects were arrested, last Thursday, over their alleged involvement in the shooting and killing of one person in Sagamu area of the state.

The suspects were said to be the political thugs of the lawmaker who represents Sagamu I State Constituency at the hallow chamber.

The suspects; Olushola Adedeji, Olusegun Olalekan a.k.a Musket, Azeez a.k.a Anene and Abolore a.ka A.B, it was gathered, we’re arrested in the constituency of the lawmaker following the killing of a resident simply identified as Arsenal-Nice in the area.

It was further gathered that the suspects were caught pants down at their hideout as they were arrested with arms and ammunition.

Their arrest, it was further gathered, followed a complaint lodged at the police formation that the suspects invaded the residence of the victim and shot him dead.

The complainant, who added that the suspects were on the payroll of a member of the majority leader further alleged that the suspects have been terrorizing Sagamu and its environs for a very long time.

When contacted, the Zonal Police Public Relations Officer, Zone 2, Onikan, Lagos State, Dolapo Badmus, confirmed the arrest of the suspects.

The Zonal PPRO, who said the case was still under investigation, further said that the suspects have confessed to be working for one politician in the state but said she won’t expose the identity of the politian until investigation is concluded.

She said, “The case is under investigation, they (suspects) said they are working for one politician but we are investigating it. We won’t expose it until we get to the last stage.

“But the cogent thing is that they said they are working for a politician which we are still trying to verify”.

When contacted via WhassApp application on his mobile number, the majority leader who demanded to know the source of the story described the allegation as a beer parlour gist.

The lawmaker also demanded that the suspects be charged to court of competent jurisdiction saying that he would gladly have the day to defend himself as a lawyer.

He wrote, “Well I don’t react to beer parlour gist. Moreso, I rather (sics) they are charged to the court of competent jurisdiction so I have my day in court as a lawyer to defend myself. Thanks.”