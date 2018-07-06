Barely five days after the gruesome killing of seven cops in Abuja, the Police said they have arrested five suspects in connection with the attack.

It was learnt that the crack investigation team is also on the trail of other fleeing accomplices over the incident.

The Force Public Relations Officer, Acting DCP Jimoh Moshood, explained that investigations were ongoing to apprehend other suspects involved in the brutal killing of the riot policemen.

The men, who were on special duty in the Federal Capital Territory, were shot dead on Monday night at Galadimawa Roundabout, Abuja, and their weapons stolen by the suspects.

Our correspondent had reported exclusively that the slain personnel were part of a riot Police unit drawn from the Police Mobile Unit 2, Lagos and Benin City.

Giving an update of the investigation on Friday, Moshood said the Inspector-General of Police, Ibrahim Idris, had ordered that the allowances of the victims be paid to their families.

He added that the IG also directed that the deceased be given befitting burials.

Moshood said, “A few days ago, our Police personnel in Galadimawa were ambushed, attacked and seven of them died in the process.

“The IGP subsequently directed all Commissioners of Police and all formations to beef up security and set up a special crack investigation team to arrest the perpetrators.

“As I speak with you, five arrests have been made in respect of the attacks and more arrests are being made and we would ensure that all the perpetrators that were involved in this heinous crime are apprehended,” he stated.

Moshood further explained that the crack investigation team set up by the IG was working to proffer measures and ensure that Police personnel deployed for special duties are properly protected.

The team is also mandated to recommend strategies to prevent attack of such nature in the future.

“The IGP commiserates with the family of the seven policemen and has directed that all their allowances and benefits be paid to their families.

“He has also directed a befitting burial for the personnel who died while protecting the lives of Nigerians,” the Police spokesman said.