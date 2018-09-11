The Police Command in Enugu State has arrested an alleged tricycle robbery syndicate and cultists within the outskirt of Enugu metropolis.

The spokesman of the Command, SP Ebere Amaraizu, said in a statement on Tuesday in Enugu that the two suspects specilised in stealing tricycles through using master keys.

Amaraizu said that the arrest was made by the command’s Anti Cult Unit operatives on Sept. 8, acting on intelligence information.

He said that the robbers were from Izzi in Ebonyi State but resident at Amechi Road near Enugu and another in Abia.

“One of them disclosed that the tricycle stealing case that brought him to the police was perpetrated by him.

“He allegedly stole the tricycle from where it was parked at a drinking joint near Old Park in Enugu, zoomed off and later sold it to a buyer at N200,000.

“The second suspect said that he is an Enugu-based electric generator mechanic and Keke Napep operator.

“He further revealed that his involvement is that they stole a Keke Napep (tricycle) with his gang members from Umuahia and brought it here for his usage,’’ he said.

Amaraizu said that a full scale investigation had commenced as they had been helping police operatives in their investigation.

“The command is advising members of the public to continue to join hands with it in their campaign against cultism and other vices for a safe and secure environment in the state,’’ he added.