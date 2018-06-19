The Esan West Local Government Council Chairman, Mr. Patrick Aguinede, has been accused by one of the aides to Edo State Governor Godwin Obaseki, Mrs. Maris Igbons, of sponsoring thugs to beat her up in her shop for allegedly extending her shop without council approval.

Maris Igbons, a mother of four kids, who was one of the Special Assistants appointed by Governor Obaseki from each of the 192 wards across the state last year made the allegation in her hospital bed in Benin while speaking with journalists.

The Special Assistants while narrating her ordeal in the hands of her attackers said she was in her shop when suddenly four men came to her to say that they have been instructed by the council chairman, Mr. Aguinede, to carry out the order given to traders to remove any attachment attached to their shops.

She said they earlier asked her to remove part of the extension of the shop from the walkway that she has already done.

Mrs. Igbons explained that while she was about to remove her show glass from the walkway which they complained of, suddenly the four men allegedly sent by the council chairman dragged it from her hand and smashed it on the ground before beating her to stupor.

She said she later found herself at the hospital and that when she inquired what she was doing at the hospital, she was told that her sister rushed her unconscious to the hospital.

Also speaking, Theresa Iregbeyen, who rushed her to the hospital, lamented that Mrs. Igbons who contributed immensely to the survival of the party during the local government election could be treated in such manner.

On her part, former council Vice Chairman in the area, Esther Eghaghe, said it was the contribution of Mrs. Igbons that gave the party victory during the last election in the council.

She appealed to the party leader to prevail on the council chairman to work amicably with other leaders in the council to always have the upper hand during the election.

Responding to the allegations, the council chairman, Patrick Aguinede, denied having hands in her ordeal, adding that those who went to effect the relocation order were core civil servants who were doing their duty.

He said that whoever linked him to the incident was not being fair to him.