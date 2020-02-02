<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





A suspected suicide-bomber whose name was unknown was arrested on Sunday in Living Faith Church also known as Winners’ Chapel situated at Sabon Tasha, Chikun Local Government Area in Kaduna State.

It was gathered that the lone bomber had even gained access into the church when the Close Circuit Camera of the church picked him.

The Chief Security officer of the church, Mr Ekpeyong Edet said the suspect was monitored via CCTV and was promptly accosted by the security operatives on ground.

According to him, the suspect successful gained access into the church sanctuary and upon searching his bag, an improvised explosive device was found on him.

The suspect, it was learnt, had been handed over to the police at the Sabon Tasha Divisional Police Station.





Condemning the action of the suspected suicide bomber, the Chairman of the Christian Associaton of Nigeria in the state, Rev. Joseph Hayab noted that three-day fasting and prayers embarked by the CAN leadership was already working.

Hayab said, “We don’t know what the intention of the suicide bomber was. Probably if they interrogate him, they will get better information.

“We have taken security measures to protect our members in this place. I got this information at about 12:20 pm that somebody was caught with bombs at Living Faith Church.

“But why carry bombs to the church? When we said they are attacking churches and you said no.”

Meanwhile, calls and messages put across to the Kaduna State Police Command Public Relations Officer, DSP Yakubu Sabo for confirmation of the incident, was not returned as of the time of filing this report.