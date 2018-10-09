



The police in Lagos have arrested two suspected armed robbers for invading vehicle spare parts shops at Fashola Estate, Sango-Ota in Ogun.

The Lagos State Commissioner of Police, CP Edgal Imohimi, said that two members of the gang were arrested at the scene by operatives of the RRS and FSARS from Ikeja.

“On sighting the operatives, the armed robbers took to flight. However, luck ran out on two of them whose attempt to flee the scene was not successful.

“One locally made pistol, cut-to-size barrel gun, four wheels of a Land Rover SUV, two tyres and two auto batteries.

“Investigation is ongoing with a view to arresting the fleeing members of the gang for prosecution,” he said.

In a related development at Ketu, on Sept. 13 at 7pm, information was received that some dare devil armed robbers were robbing passersby of their valuables along Agility Road, Ketu Lagos.

According to the CP, this necessitated the deployment of operatives from Ketu Police Station and FSARS, Ketu to the scene.

“However, on sighting the Police, the robbers ran in different directions but one of them was not so lucky as he was arrested at the scene with a locally made pistol and three live cartridges.

“Investigation is ongoing with a view to arresting other members of the gang for prosecution,” he said.

Similarly on Oct. 5 at 9pm information was received from members of the public that some armed bandits were robbing shop owners along St. Saviour Street, Okota, Lagos.

Based on the information, operatives of the State Intelligence Bureau and FSARS were jointly mobilised to the scene.

On sighting the operatives, the armed robbers took to their heels, luckily for the team, they were able to arrest one of the suspects who claimed to be a student of Kogi State University but was rusticated by the school authorities due to cult activities.

Exhibits recovered from him includes one cut to size double barrel gun and two live cartridges.