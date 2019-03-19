



Four members of an armed robbery gang suspected to have attacked a lodge for members of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) at Isiokolo, Ethiope East Local Government Area of the state have been killed.

The robbery gang believed to be terrorising Isiokolo and its environs, was said to have attacked the lodge few days ago, carting away valuables belonging to the defenseless corps members.

The robbers were also said to have attacked a bush bar in the neighbourhood of the lodge, causing mayhem.

But four of them met their Waterloo on Monday during a shootout with a team of operatives from Isiokolo police division of the state police command.

A source at the police division disclosed that detectives had been on the trail of the suspects, adding that with the assistance of the local vigilance group, operatives busted the robbers in neighbouring Kokori town after a major robbery operation.

It was learnt that the police, following a tip off, clamp down on the suspects who were from Warri, at the wee hours of the day but in an ensuing confrontation, three vigilante men sustained gunshot injuries from the bullets of the robbers.

Four of the suspected robbers were killed instantly; others were said to have escaped while two locally-made guns and ten cartridges were recovered at the scene of exchange of fire.

Contacted on Tuesday in Asaba, acting Public Relation Officer, of the state police command, ASP Chuks Oresewezie, confirmed the story, saying efforts had been intensified to clamp down on the fleeing robbers.