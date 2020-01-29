<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Osun State Commissioner of Police, Johnson Kokumo, has directed an investigation into the killing of a member of the National Youth Service Corps, Adebayo Mukaila, by some suspected robbers.

It was learnt that the late Mukaila, who is also a Point of Sale operator, was shot dead near his shop in the Omo-West Area of Osogbo, around 11pm on Tuesday by suspected robbers.

When contacted, the Osun CP confirmed the incident and said a full investigation into the killing had commenced, adding that details available on the matter were still sketchy.

Kokumo, who spoke through the Command’s Public Relations Officer, Folasade Odoro, told newsmen, “A full-scale investigation to get the perpetrator had commenced.





“We sympathise with the family of the deceased. We assure the public that no stone will be left unturned in getting to the root of the incident.”

Sources near the scene of the incident said Mukaila and his daughter were returning home after the day’s business when two men accosted him around 10:50pm.

The suspected robbers were said to have dispossessed him of money, PoS machine, and other items in the bag that he was carrying before he was shot in the head.

The robbers were said to have fled the scene on a motorcycle.

A source near the scene, who pleaded anonymity, hinted that the assailants might have killed Mukaila because he recognised one of them.