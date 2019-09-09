<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The police in Lagos at the weekend arrested two suspected armed robbers and nine cultists in the Bariga and Imota areas of the state.

The suspects, Francis Aiyekomologbon and Daniel Okorie, were arrested on Saturday morning at Bariga.

Aiyekomologbon, a resident of 10, Olatunji Street, Bariga, was arrested along Abeokuta Street after allegedly robbing one Damilare Ismaila of his phone whereas, Okorie was held at 13, Olarewaju Street Akoka for allegedly attempting to steal a white bus parked at that address by one Tolu Onyenusi.

Command spokesman Bala Elkana, a Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP), also said two suspects Emmanuel Chinonso, 21, and Thomas Israel, 20, alleged to be key leaders of the Eiye cult group in Imota were arrested.

Elkana said the suspects confessed their gang was responsible for some violent attacks recorded in Imota, adding that two battle axes, a knife and beret were recovered from them.

He said seven additional suspects were arrested between Friday and Saturday, identifying them as Ariyo Omonuga, 25, Oyerinde Omoniyi, 23, Adelaja Opeyemi, 28, Hassan Babatunde, 26, Sodiq Babatunde, 24, Sodiq Oladire, 22, and Shakiru Liasu, 18.

“Investigation is ongoing and the suspects will be charged to court,” he said.