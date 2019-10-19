<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Delta state police command has confirmed the killing of two suspected armed robbers at Ikomi Street, Otovwodo-Agbassa community in Warri, Wednesday by angry mob.

Commissioner of Police, Mr. Adeyinka Adeleke, who confirmed the development via mobile, told this correspondent that the yet to be identified victims were “lynched” by an angry mob before his men could get a hold of the situation.

He said, “they were lynched before the police could get to them. They were suspected robbers because arms were recovered from their bodies.”

However, sources around the scene of the incident claimed that the two men were cultists.

It was gathered that the suspected street cultists had shot severally at a young male dry cleaner at a nearby street, Ometan.

Their victim was said to have survived the attack, but sustained some injuries on his arms.

The mob who were enraged by the audacity of the suspects to carryout such an attack in broad daylight, pursued the duo as they ran off.

They reportedly caught the suspected cultists in a private primary school at Ikomi Street where they (cultists) had forcefully taken refuge, despite the unwilling cooperation of the management.

Reports said that the hoodlums had allegedly threatened to shoot the pupils of the school should they reveal their hideout to the chasing mob.

Undeterred by the threat, one of the female teachers called out to the mob, whom without hesitation, pulled them out, rained beatings and killed them in the presence some policemen patrolling the area.