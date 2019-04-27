<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt='' /></a>

There was confusion yesterday in Arigidi, Akoko Northwest council area of Ondo State, following the killings of an 80-year old woman by suspected ritualists.

In the last few months, about six women had been killed in Akoko area by suspected ritualists in similar circumstance of removing their breasts.

The late Mrs. Kojusola Mogaji, a mother of five, had her two breasts clinically removed after smashing her head with dangerous weapon in an Imo compound, Arigidi-Akoko.

The deceased who was an active member of Anglican Church was killed in the night when the other co-occupants of the house had travelled.

The chewing stick of the old woman was beside her remains. It was learnt that neighbours woke up to see her lifeless body.

One of the deceased’s daughters who is a council official, was seen crying and lamenting the gruesome murder of her mother.

She urged security agents to thoroughly investigation and unravel the mystery surrounding her mother’s death.