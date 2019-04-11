<a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

A 50-year old woman and indigene of Ikaram-Akoko in Akoko Northwest local government area of Ondo state simply called ‘Iya Dunsi’ who was a palm oil seller has been reportedly killed near her house at Odiolowo, Arigidi-Akoko by suspected ritualists.

Sources said her two breasts were clinically removed.

Her body was said to have been dropped about 100 metres to his house.

Scores of passers-by and sympathisers were catching a glimpse of her naked corpse, while rope was tied in one of her legs.

The Divisional Police Officer (DPO) for Okeagbe-Akoko, Ibitayo Adetanranmi, a Superintendent of Police (SP) confirmed the incident.

He assured that the perpetrators of the heinous crime would be fished out.

The Ikare Area Commander, Razak Rauf, an Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) said criminals like ritualists would not be spared under his command.

It would be recalled that three similar cases happened late last year at Ikare-Akoko involving women with their private parts and breasts removed.

Another eight-year-old pupils of St. George’s Anglican Primary School Oke-agbe, headquarters of Akoko Northwest was also killed in similar circumstances.