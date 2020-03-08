<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





The Police have smashed a six-man robbery syndicate that specialised on snatching motorcycles at gunpoint in Enugu metropolis.

The Enugu State Police Command’s Public Relations Officer (PPRO), ASP Daniel Ndukwe, made the disclosure in a statement on Sunday in Enugu.

Ndukwe disclosed that the Command recovered one Kingstone motorcycle with registration number ML 231 QD; one Qlink motorcycle with registration number UWN 824 QP and one Carter motorcycle without registration number.

He said that the feat was achieved by the Commissioner of Police (CP) Monitoring Team on March 3, sequel to intelligence information and complaints on the nefarious activities of the armed gang.

The police spokesman said the suspects (names withheld) aged between 24 and 67- were residents of Ebe; Enugu-Eke village, Amankwo-Eke, Oma-Eke, Emu-Eke and Nsude villages in Udi Local Government Area, respectively.





“Following complaint against the principal suspect (name withheld) that he snatched the complainant’s Carter motorcycle at gunpoint. Operatives of the CP Monitoring Team traced and arrested him on March 1, 2020 at about 5:00 p.m. at Ebe village in Udi LGA of Enugu State.

“Upon interrogation, the suspect revealed the identities and locations of members of his syndicate who have been receiving the motorcycles and other property he snatches from victims.

“Immediately, the CP Monitoring Team further stormed a bunk in a bush of the same Ebe village in the early hours of March 3, 2020 where the other five suspects were arrested”, the PPRO said, adding that the suspects would be charged to court as soon investigations were concluded.