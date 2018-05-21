The Rivers State Police Command on Monday said it arrested seven suspects in connection with the killing of Mr Kingsley Chukwueggu, Divisional Police Officer (DPO) of Rumuolumeni Division.

Rivers Commissioner of Police (CP), Mr Zaki Ahmed, said this in Port Harcourt while parading the suspects.

Chukwueggu was killed on April 9, 2018, while returning to Port Harcourt from his village.

“I am proud to invite you here today to parade these mindless killers of that promising officer, whose life was cut short,” Ahmed said.

He said the gang had intercepted the DPO, pretending to be on stop and search duty, and shot Chukwueggu from the back.

Ahmed said that the suspects, who were arrested by men of IGP monitoring unit in a “Sting operation”, had confessed to the robbery and kidnapping.

According to the commissioner, the suspects terrorised Enugu-Aba-Port Harcourt Expressway.

Ahmed said during investigation, the suspects took the police to four graves where they buried their victims, adding that bodies of their victims had already decomposed.

The police boss said that the exhibits recovered from the suspects were two pump Action guns; two-locally-made revolver pistols, one cut-to-size barrel gun and one single barrel gun.

He said others included 52 live cartridges and two mobile-phones, belonging to the late DPO.

He commended the IGP for deploying the technical team to Rivers to complement the efforts of the command in crime fighting.

The leader of the suspects, Ogbonna aka “General”, said he was sorry for the act.