25 years old Simon Olocher suspected to have killed a Professor with the Federal University Kashere in Gombe State has been arrested and paraded by the State Police Command on Friday.

While parading the suspect alongside other suspected child rapists and cattle rustlers, State Police Commissioner, Shina Tairu Olukolu, while parading the suspect alongside other suspected child rapists and cattle rustlers said that three of the accomplices to the murder are still on the run.

According to the Commissioner of Police, Simon Olocher, was arrested in a dramatic manner in Jos, the Plateau State capital on 18th September 2018 where he had gone to cool off and planned to dispose of the late Professor’s stolen red coloured Toyota Corolla car with registration number RSH 520 SE.

The 65-year-old Professor was killed in his residence in Federal Low-cost area of Gombe and his car, an unspecified amount of cash, two cell phones and other valuables were taken away by the suspects.

Shina Olukolu further said that the arrest followed a sustained search by a crack team of powerful Police detectives headed by an Assistant Commissioner of Police in Gombe to unravel the motive of the crime, trail and arrest the fleeing perpetrators.

He explained further that the preliminary investigations had revealed that the prime suspect was the driver of the late professor as he was employed by the Professor and had only served him for three weeks.

The Police Boss said, “Since he (suspect) was privy to the plans of the deceased to travel home to Benue on Thursday 14th September 2018, he hatched, planned and executed the crime in collaboration with his fleeing accomplices”.

He said the suspect was currently cooperating with the Police in the investigations and he will soon be charged to court for diligent prosecution.

Other items recovered from the suspect included a First Bank Check booklet of the deceased, ATM cards of the deceased, red striped T-shirt of the deceased worn by the suspect, a pair of the deceased shoes also worn the suspect.

Others are a brown bag containing other miscellaneous personal belongings of the deceased, two blood-stained T-shirts, two bloodstained white and red towels, 10 sachets of empty 225 grams of Tramadol tablets and the National Identity card of the deceased.