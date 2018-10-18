



The Lagos State Police Command said it had arrested four suspected kidnappers who allegedly collected N6 million from their victims.

The Commissioner of Police in the state, Edgal Imohimi, made this known at a media briefing in Lagos on Wednesday.

Imohimi said the suspects had kidnapped a victim from Owerri, Imo State and sought refuge in Igando area of Lagos State after collecting a ransom.

He said: “The arrest was based on credible information received on September 21 from a source that some kidnappers successfully kidnapped a victim at Owerri in Imo and took refuge at Igando area of Lagos.

“The kidnappers, after collecting millions of Naira as ransom for the release of the victim, vanished with his Toyota 4Runner Jeep and had regrouped at Igando searching for people to kidnap.

“Based on the information, I directed the DPO, Igando Division to work hand-in-hand with FSARS Operatives, Ipakodo base, to arrest the criminals.

“In the process, they arrested a member of the kidnapping gang who later led operatives to arrest other members of the gang.

“During interrogation, they confessed to the crime.”

The police boss said the suspects admitted to collecting N6 million from two previous victims: one, a lecturer at Imo State University and the other a medical doctor.

He added that the suspects made away with the doctor’s Toyota Jeep in spite of collecting ransom from his relations.

Imohimi said: “They also confessed to series of robberies and car-snatching which they carried out in Lagos and its environs.

“They led operatives in the recovery of a stolen Toyota Highlander Jeep with registration number EKY744 FH and one Toyota Sienna bus with Reg. No EPE-326 FH.

“According to them, they snatched these vehicles from their owners.

“The suspects mentioned other gang members who are still at large.

“Efforts are on to apprehend them and recover the firearms still in the hands of the fleeing criminals.”

Imohimi assured that the suspects would be prosecuted soon.