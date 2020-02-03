<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Taraba State police command has said it has no knowledge of the alleged kidnapping of a businessman, Mr. Uche Obi in Jalingo, Taraba State capital.

Obi was said to have been kidnapped by unknown persons around midnight of Saturday when he left his business centre located at ATC.

The Police Public Relations Officer Taraba State police command, DSP David Misar, promptly rejected having any knowledge of the abduction of Mr. Obi when contacted for confirmation.

Misar said the police command was yet to be briefed of abduction of the businessman.

meanwhile, the immediate younger brother to Mr. Uche Obi, Mr. Aboy Obi confirmed the incident to newsmen, saying his elder brother got missing midnight of Saturday in Jalingo.

“We can not tell where he was picked up by the people who are holding him. All we know is that he got missing since Saturday night.





“We miss him at the business centre. He was also not at home, but as a matter of fact, I can’t tell where he was picked. We have been calling his phone numbers but none is connecting.

“Yesterday being Sunday, his captors wrote a note and placed at the gate of his house. The note indicated a phone number to be called. The note was placed without notice of those who are staying in the house.

Since yesterday, the wife of Mr. Obi has been calling and calling but no one has picked the phone yet to establish communication,” Aboy stated.

It was gathered that after the abduction of Mr. Obi on Saturday, the kidnappers came back on Sunday night at the area called Gurum, behind Jolly Nyame Stadium in Jalingo and kidnapped some of the residents who are closed door neighbors of Mr. Obi.

A resident of Gurum who refused to give his name to journalists said the kidnappers came with guns and were eight in number. He said the gunmen operated within the area for over two hours without interruption from any security agency.