Suspected hoodlums have killed a woman and her two daughters at Iguadolor community in Ovia South West local government area.

One of the victims was a six-month-old baby.

It was gathered that the victims were children and grandchildren of the Odionwere (head) of the village, Pa Omorogbe Avanrenren.

Sources said killings could be related to a lingering crisis between the community elders and Okaighele (youth leader) of the community, Perrick Egbon.

Pa Avanreren said he was shocked that his children were killed.

Chairman of Ovia South West local government, Scot Ogbemudia, who visited the community appealed for calm and promised to unravel the killers.

According to him, “We will make sure we investigate this incident. We will work with security agencies and ensure the law takes its course.”

In a telephone conversation, Egbon denied involvement in the killings, describing it as unsubstantiated allegations.

Police spokesman, Chidi Nwabuzor, confirmed the killings but said no arrest had been made.

“It actually happened. Three persons were killed; Two female adults and a baby. The police are currently investigating the incident.”