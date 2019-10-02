<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Suspected hoodlums on Tuesday allegedly killed the Majority leader of Sapele Local Government Legislative Arm, Chief Venture Kagbude along the busy Warri/Sapele Road in Delta State.

Kagbude who is also the Chairman of Okirighre Community in Sapele was allegedly returning to Sapele where he had gone to inspect a house he was building for his mother at Okuoke along Warri road, when he ran into the gunmen at Okwadede, close to the Sapele/Warri main road, at about 5pm.

The Delta State Police Public Relations Officer, Onome Onovwakpoyeya, could not be reached for comments but a source at the Sapele Police Area Command confirmed the incident.

A young lady who is a family relation to the late Community Chairman said Kagbude was killed by suspected assassins, saying that it was painful that hoodlums have been having their way along the Sapele/Warri road with full comfort without interruption from security agents.

She said the late Chairman had always led the battle with the local government Chairman against cultism few months ago, and that she is sure his death must have come from there.