<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Suspected herdsmen on Monday raided Jem’a Local Government Area of Kaduna State, and left three people dead in their trail.

The deceased were said to be farmers who were in their farmlands when their killers struck.

A villager, who discovered the lifeless bodies of the victims on his way to farm was said to have raised the alarm.

He expressed worries over impending hunger in the state due to the inability of the state government to provide security for farmers to enable them go to farm without fear.

“My worry is, for how long do we continue to live in fear on our own land. We cannot go to farm freely any longer especially now that rain is coming.”

When contacted, Police spokesman for Kaduna State Police Command, Yakubu Sabo, did not confirm the incident.

Sabo, who said he was yet to be briefed promised to get in touch when brief. However, he was yet to do so as at press time yesterday.

In another development, the Miango Youth Development Association, Plateau State said two of its members were attacked and killed by gunmen suspected to be Fulani hersdmen.

This came barely one day after the Special Task Force (STF) Sector 6 Command were removed in Bassa Local Government Area of of the state.

Publicity Secretary of the Association, Sango Lowrence Nabant in a statement said 75 houses were also burnt with foodstuffs.

He denied the killing of 319 cattle belonging to the Fulani and said no one in the locality has complaint that his cows were killed.

“The Fulani herdsmen have continued to terrorised citizens daily without any positive response from the Federal Government. They (have failed) in (their) primary responsibilities in protecting the lives and properties of it citizens.

“A day after the withdrawal of sector 6 STF Command, Jos in Irigwe Chiefdom, on 3rd May, 2019 by 10 p.m gunmen invaded two villages of Bassa Local Government, Hukke and Rikwechongu suspected to be Fulani herdsmen.

“They killed two people, a mobile police officer was killed by gunshot and Di Zere, 63 years old man, burnt beyond recognition in his room, A 10-year old girl survived gunshot in Hukke, while 75 houses with foods stuffs and two churches were burnt and razed down.

“They destroyed farm produces worth millions of naira and a lot of domestic animals were killed, monies stolen and no any intervention from the Federal Government.”

Nebant added: “We will like to make it clear again, we are not aware of any cows killed in Irigwe Chiefdom by our youths. We know the Fulani’s who are with us and none of them complained of a missing cow.

“How on earth can we killed 319 cows a day with matches, it is impossible? we are not butchers but farmers.

If only government will compensate the Fulani’s for false claims we need to be compensated too for our losses.”

He called on international community to intervene on the killings in Irigwe Chiefdom of Bassa Local Government and claimed that several people have been displaced from their ancestral homes.