Again, suspected herdsmen, yesterday, ambushed military personnel, on surveillance in Guma Local Council Area of Benue State, killing one soldier and leaving two others injured.

It was gathered that the incidence took place in the early hours, while the soldiers were patrolling the area on Gbajimba-Iyordye-Akaahena Road, when the herdsmen militia suddenly ambushed them.

Eye witnesses stated that the militia herdsmen, said to be heavily armed and in large numbers, on sighting the military personnel of ‘Operation Whirl Stroke,’ engaged them in a gun duel, resulting in the death of one of the soldiers and injured two others, who were conveyed to the Airforce Military Hospital in Makurdi.

Consequently, there were heavy deployment of more troops and a combined team of security operatives, including Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) and Nigerian Air Force, among others, to forestall further attack in the area.

Tension was high in the vicinity as people, especially women and children, were seen moving out of the area with their belongings for fear of the unknown.