No fewer than three persons including a father and his son were reportedly murdered in the farm by herdsmen in Arimogija community, Ose council area of Ondo state.

The victims were a rice farmer, Jacob Odushe his son, Adura and one Victor Ejeh.

They were reportedly murdered in the farm last week by Fulani herdsmen.

Meanwhile, residents of the community, have fled their houses following the attack by the herdsmen.

They alleged that an helicopter once came into the forest of the community and dropped some ammunition for the herdsmen in which they perpetrate criminal activities.

According to them the matter was reported at the police station but no action was taken by the security agencies on the matter.





Speaking with newsmen in confidence, a resident of the community said “the entire community had been living in fear, some of the residents have relocated from the community following the Fulani herdsmen’s attack.

“The Fulani herdsmen have killed three people in this community, in just one week. They killed a rice farmer, Jacob Odushe and his son, Adura this week. They killed another boy, Victor Ejeh.

“The boy’s corpse was found in the bush after a week that he was declared missing. The cuts on his body showed that he was killed by the bandits .

“Again, few days ago, a helicopter was sighted in our community and we later found out that the helicopter brought some arms and ammunition into the bush for the herdsmen to continue in their attack against us.”