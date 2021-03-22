



Three indigenes of Ezhionum community, Ukwuani Local Government Area, Delta State, a father, his son and nephew, were Sunday, reportedly shot dead by suspected herdsmen along a road to a farm reserve land in Oghonogbo, a nearby village in Edo State.

The attack came a day after two farmers from Umutu community, Delta State, that were kidnapped by suspected herdsmen were rescued by vigilante team members in Ukwuani Local Government Area.

Newsmen gathered that the father, identified as Mr. Egba was driving in a car with the children along the road when the suspected herdsmen accosted and opened fire at them.

Speaking with newsmen on the development, Chairman of Ukwuani Local Government Area, Mr. Solomon Ajede, confirmed the attack, saying “Some of our people who are indigenes of Ezhionum and who are resident here in Obiaruku travelled to Oghonogbo, a reserved area where they do farming.





“A lot of people go there for farming but it is within Edo State. When l got the information, l called the DPO and the vigilante but before they got there, the people were already dead.

“Some policemen from the area brought the corpses to the mortuary in Obiaruku (headquarters of Ukwuani Local Government Area.)

Saying that his administration was putting security measures in place “so that they (the suspected herdsmen) don’t encroach on our area, Ajede disclosed that “On Saturday, we got information that some suspected herdsmen adopted two indigenes of Umutu who were going to their farm at about few minutes to 7am.

“I immediately deployed the vigilante and some volunteers along the River Ethiope to go on their trail. At a point before Eku, there was a shootout and the suspected herdsmen abandoned their victims and they were brought back to the community.”

Contacted, Police Public Relations Officer of the Delta State command, Mr. Bright Edafe, said he was not aware of the killings. “I don’t want to debunk it but l am not aware of it”, he said.